Nigeria: Seven Nigerian Starlets Help Chelsea Reach 1,000 Day Milestone Without Home Defeat

Last week, Chelsea U-18s celebrated the milestone passing of 1000 days without tasting defeat at home, and seven players of Nigerian descent helped the London club achieve this feat. Middlesbrough U-18 were the last team to beat the U-18 champions at home on April 4, 2015, and they have preserved their unbeaten run at home since they defeated West Brom on April 18, 2015.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina, England internationals Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke, Fikayo Tomori, Ike Ugbo,Tariq Uwakwe and Faustino Anjorin featured for the young Blues during their unbeaten run.

There were eight hat-tricks during the unbeaten run, with Ike Ugbo and Tammy Abraham accounting for two.

On 18 February 2017, Chelsea U-18s recorded their biggest margin of victory in sixty years when they hammered Brighton 13-0, with Tariq Uwakwe playing a part in that game.

Ike Ugbo was Chelsea's top scorer, accounting for 22 of the 166 goals scored during the run.

Nigerian striker Ade Akinjogbin is on the books of Chelsea U-18s but has not figured for the squad in the current campaign.