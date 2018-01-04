Rwanda: Local Bourse Records Low Activity On First Trading Day of 2018

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) recorded a total turnover of Rwf251,700 on the equity market during the first trading session of the year. On the bond market, Rwf2 million worth of bonds was traded in one deal during the session.

The Bank of Kigali counter pushed 400 shares in three deals, bringing in a total turnover of Rwf119,700 during yesterday's trading session. The counter closed at Rwf300, unchanged from last trading session on December 29. Crystal Telecom was also stable at Rwf66.

The firm's 2,000 shares exchanged hands in one deal, registering a total turnover of Rwf132,000. The equities counters closed as follows: Bralirwa Rw150; I&M Bank Rwf95; Equity Bank Rwf350; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf340 and Uchumi Supermarket Rwf104. Both Rwanda Share Index and All Share Index remained constant to close at 135.38 and 133.48 points, respectively. Market capitalisation was Rwf2.93 trillion.