4 January 2018

United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)

Africa: USAID Administrator Green's Call With Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director General

The following is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Tom Babington:

Today, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green spoke over the phone with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The two officials discussed pressing global health challenges that are facing the world, including the outbreak of pneumonic plague in Madagascar and the ongoing cholera epidemic in Yemen, which has had over one million suspected cases since April 2017. In both of these countries, the United States is working with the WHO and other United Nations agencies to provide life-saving assistance. Administrator Green and Dr. Tedros both noted the need for greater support to address these and other global health crises, and to ensure compliance with the International Health Regulations (2005).

Dr. Tedros and Administrator Green expressed their desire for continued WHO-USAID collaboration. The Administrator agreed USAID would support and participate in an after-action review of the global community's response to the epidemic of plague in Madagascar after the transmission season ends.

