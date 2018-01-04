3 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Joho Outclassed in Rap Battle

By Hilary Kimuyu

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kangi on Tuesday met their match when a young boy outclassed them in a rap battle.

Joho, while addressing hundreds of youths who turned up at a youth concert, announced that he would give them opportunity to showcase their talents in sports and music.

It was while he was addressing them that they decided to lead the youth in a jig at Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach and one of the youths took the mic and out-did the two leaders.

In the video that has been widely shared in social media, the 'Sultan' as he is fondly known, dropped a few lines to the excitement of the crowd.

He later passed the mic to Kangi who however said he did not know how to rap.

Both governors advised the youths to stop abusing drugs, crime and extremism.

"The Mombasa administration is building sports grounds to exploit youth talent and market them and the youth should change their behavior and live positive life," said Joho.

