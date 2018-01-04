South Africa: Where and When to Watch the 2018 Golden Globes in SA

South African and African viewers will be able to watch programming from Sunday's upcoming 2018 75th Golden Globe Awards live on Facebook, M-Net's channels and E! Entertainment on MultiChoice's DStv.

Channel24 - South Africa's top entertainment news website - will also be covering the prestigious event ensuring fresh, up-to-date coverage with a unique local twist at www.channel24.co.za.

Official red carpet pre-show on Facebook

Time: Monday 8 January, 01:00 - 03:00

The 75th Golden Globes official red carpet pre-show will be streamed as a live broadcast exclusively on Facebook this year after Twitter streamed the official red carpet show exclusively in 2017.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions announced that they've reached a deal with Facebook to live stream the ceremony's official red carpet pre-show for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The official two-hour pre-show entitled The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live will run from Monday morning 8 January at 01:00 to 03:00 South African time at www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes with red carpet presenters AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano.

As part of the partnership, 360-degree videos will be captured from the red carpet and throughout the pre-show and distributed on the Golden Globes' Facebook page.

"We're thrilled to partner with Facebook and give viewers a front-row seat to the red carpet that can't be found anywhere else," says HFPA president Meher Tatna in a statement.

"We hope to enhance the overall viewing experience so fans at home can feel they're enjoying the show alongside their favorite stars at Hollywood's biggest party of the year."

Sibyl Goldman, Facebook's head of entertainment partnerships, says "We always aim to create unique experiences which bring communities together, and partaking in the kick-off of award season in conjunction with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a demonstration of our commitment to bring fans together through entertainment they enjoy."

Red carpet coverage on E! on DStv

Time: Sunday 7 January, 23:00 - 03:00

E! Entertainment (DStv 124) will once again do live red carpet pre-show coverage of the Golden Globes as well from Monday morning.

E! will start its Golden Globes coverage at 23:00 on Sunday 7 January with the live, two-hour Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards featuring behind-the-scenes preparations, insider interviews, nominee predictions and fashion forecasting.

Note that this live special doesn't show up in MultiChoice's electronic programme guide (EPG) on DStv (yet), so no reminder or recording can be set, but will definitely take place and be broadcast on E! in South Africa and Africa, as announced by E!.

This two-hour show will be followed at 01:00 for a two-hour block until 03:00 of Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Golden Globes.

Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will co-host E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes. Ryan Seacrest also continues as executive producer of the Live from the Red Carpet show.

This broadcast will be repeated on Monday at 18:10, and a special E! News Golden Globes wrap-up edition on Tuesday at 19:05.

Official ceremony on M-Net channels on DStv

Time: Monday 8 January, 03:00

Sunday's 75th Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on Monday morning 8 January on MultiChoice's DStv satellite pay-TV platform on M-Net Movies Premiere (DStv 104) at 03:00 in the morning South African time.

The awards show will then again be shown during South African primetime on the same day on M-Net (DStv 101) at 21:10.

