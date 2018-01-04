4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Black Coffee Announces Las Vegas Residency

South African musician Black Coffee is already on a winning streak in 2018.

Not only is he on the line-up for American music festival Coachella - which will take place in Los Angeles later this year - but he also has a residency in Las Vegas at luxury resort, Wynn.

The details of the residency - such as dates, times and ticket prices - are still to be confirmed.

Black Coffee announced the news of his first 2018 residency on his social media platforms on Wednesday.

Fans of the local DJ will remember that Black Coffee had a residency at both Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town and at Hii nightclub on the party island of Ibiza during 2017.

Source: Channel24 Music

