Nigeria: Minister Kick-Starts Buhari's Re-Election Campaign

Abuja — Minister of Communication, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, yesterday, said that the South-West zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari/Osinbajo will be commissioned on January 20, 2018.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents, yesterday, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on the reason for meeting with the President, he said: "I informed Mr. President that I have appointed a national chairman for the Board of Trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group and on January 20, we are commissioning the South West zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari/Osinbajo.

"Everyday since he came into office, all his activities have been geared towards letting Nigeria know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respects.

"In the areas of fighting corruption, insurgency, whether in the North-East or the Niger Delta, in the areas of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society, you will agree with me today that but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.

"It goes without saying that if you have a child who goes to primary school and does well, proceeds to secondary school, does well and you keep asking, is he going to university?

"By the grace of God, we his ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians will urge him to re-contest. I know he has not made up his mind, but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind, so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land."

The other issue, he said was to inform the President that a university in Benin Republic had offered him (Shittu) a Doctorate in Public Administration and to notify him that the convocation will be coming up on January 27.