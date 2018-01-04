4 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Minister Kick-Starts Buhari's Re-Election Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — Minister of Communication, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, yesterday, said that the South-West zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari/Osinbajo will be commissioned on January 20, 2018.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents, yesterday, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on the reason for meeting with the President, he said: "I informed Mr. President that I have appointed a national chairman for the Board of Trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group and on January 20, we are commissioning the South West zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari/Osinbajo.

"Everyday since he came into office, all his activities have been geared towards letting Nigeria know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respects.

"In the areas of fighting corruption, insurgency, whether in the North-East or the Niger Delta, in the areas of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society, you will agree with me today that but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.

"It goes without saying that if you have a child who goes to primary school and does well, proceeds to secondary school, does well and you keep asking, is he going to university?

"By the grace of God, we his ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians will urge him to re-contest. I know he has not made up his mind, but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind, so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land."

The other issue, he said was to inform the President that a university in Benin Republic had offered him (Shittu) a Doctorate in Public Administration and to notify him that the convocation will be coming up on January 27.

Nigeria

Nationwide Blackout Persists As System Collapses Twice in 24 Hours

The nationwide blackout continued Wednesday after efforts by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.