4 January 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: GERD's 9 Million Cubic Meter Concrete Filling Completed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ethiopian Herald
The Grand Renaissance Dam or GERD.
By Fasica Berhane

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) main dam concrete filling has been completed by 9 million cubic meters while Sadel Dam project concrete filling reached 11.3 million cubic meters.

GERD project manager Engineer Semegew Bekele has recently given general brief about the status of the dam construction for journalists who visited the dam. He said 10.1 million cubic meter concrete filling is needed to reach the full length of the dam which is 145-meters-high above sea level and 1,780 meters width.

Additionally, hydroelectric mechanical and civil works of two power generator stations, which are found beneath, is underway. The construction of emergency controlling doors, for sudden and high-water overflow, is accelerating.

As for Sadel Dam, 11.3 million cubic stone filling was accomplished for 16.5 million cubic meter stone is needed to fill the 5.2 kilo meters length and 50 meters width. He also said that number of workers in the construction of the GERD which was 13 thousand has decreased to 9 thousand due to the fact that when the dam grows in length its width gets smaller and machinery and man power is less needed.

The total status of the GERD project has also reached 63% currently.

Ethiopia

Is Stunting Eradication Uphill Battle?

For many years, developing countries have been suffering from stunting and child malnutrition. For instance, Ethiopia… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.