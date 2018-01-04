Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma are in Cape Town.

The pair got married on 11 December 2017 in Italy and their lavish wedding reception took place on 26 December, 2017 in Mumbai.

The couple are in the local coastal town because Virat is going to take part in a cricket test match between the South African and Indian national teams.

The match will take place at Newlands cricket ground and play is due to start on Friday, 5 January 2018.

In the caption underneath a photo of himself and his new wife, Virat wrote: "Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!"

