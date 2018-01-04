4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Newlywed Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma are in Cape Town.

The pair got married on 11 December 2017 in Italy and their lavish wedding reception took place on 26 December, 2017 in Mumbai.

The couple are in the local coastal town because Virat is going to take part in a cricket test match between the South African and Indian national teams.

The match will take place at Newlands cricket ground and play is due to start on Friday, 5 January 2018.

In the caption underneath a photo of himself and his new wife, Virat wrote: "Cape Town is such a beautiful place and even more beautiful with my one and only!"

Source: The Juice

South Africa

2017 Matric Results to Be Announced

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.