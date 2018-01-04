Nigeria: Samuel Wants More CSKA Time to Get Eagles' Spot

Super Eagles fringe player, Aaron Samuel has admitted that he needs more playing time with his club CSKA Moscow to improve his chances of making the Super Eagles squad for the FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

Samuel said it would be a good thing for him to star for the Super Eagles since the tournament is holding in Russia where he is based.

"It will be a good thing, and it is very important for me," he says of the chance to play at the World Cup.

"Russia is where I am based, I know the country and the weather and as the World Cup is being played in the country where I am based, it will be very exciting for me to play in it."

While it is still a possibility for him to make the squad to the World Cup, Aaron, however, hasn't been playing much for his Russian club and it is something the 23-year old admits has to change if his hopes of playing at football's biggest event is to be actualized.

"I need to start playing more, because I have not been playing so much at the moment because of some issues.

"For me to be at the World Cup, I need to play more and it is something I am working on," he added.