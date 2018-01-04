4 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: NLC Bombs El-Rufai, Holds Rally for Kaduna Workers On Jan 11

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has alerted the Presidency and Nigerians over perceived draconian leadership of the Kaduna State Government under Mallam Nasir el-Rufai as governor, accusing the governor of unprecedented assault on the state workers.

Consequently, NLC disclosed that it will give effect to its National Executive Council's decision to observe January 11, 2018 as a day of solidarity with the workers of Kaduna State, and would mobilise Nigerian workers to march for the reversion of the sacked workers in Kaduna City.

NLC through its President, Ayuba Wabba, said: "We wish to once again draw the attention of the Presidency and Nigerians in general to the ongoing draconian leadership of the Kaduna State Government under Mallam Nasir el-Rufai as governor.

A couple of months ago, Governor el-Rufai by administrative fiat dismissed over 22,000 primary school teachers in the state under the excuse that they failed to pass assessment tests that the authorised teaching regulatory body did not conduct. Similarly, el-Rufai equally sacked over 4,500 local government employees in the state.

"Despite the wise counsel of well-meaning Nigerians and protestations from the Congress, including an injunction from the National Industrial Court (NIC) which had ruled that the status quo should be maintained till the determination of the substantive suit brought before it by the unjustly dismissed workers and unions in Kaduna State, Governor el-Rufai, like all despots, has remained adamant.

"Last Friday, 29th December, 2017, Governor el-Rufai authorised Education Secretaries and relevant local government authorities to commence the distribution of sack letters to teachers and local government workers in the 23 local government areas of the state beginning from Tuesday, 2nd January, 2018.

While some state governments are struggling to devise ways of bringing succour to workers and the people generally in the new year, Governor el-Rufai's Christmas and New Year gift to the working people of Kaduna State and their families is tears and sorrow.

"Under this atmosphere of disregard for the rule of law and decency, Congress is left with no other option than to use all legitimate means to challenge the crass impunity and despotism being displayed by Governor el-Rufai.

It will therefore give effect to the decision of the Congress' National Executive Council to observe January 11, 2018 as a day of solidarity with the workers of Kaduna State, and shall mobilise Nigerian workers to march for the reversion of the sacked workers in Kaduna City."

