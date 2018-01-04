4 January 2018

Nigeria: Ikidi Among the Best 40 Female Footballers of 2017

Nigeria international defender Faith Ikidi has been named in the Top 100 Female footballers of 2017 by VAVEL UK.

The Piteå IF long-serving defender, who represented Bayelsa Queens prior to her move to Europe, ranked 32nd on the list.

"Over the years, the Swedish Damallsvenskan has been home to a number of great centrebacks and Faith Ikidi is up there with the best of them, and this season she has arguable been one of the best, if not the best defender in Sweden," the website wrote on Ikidi.

"One of the first names on the team-sheet, Ikidi played every second for Piteå this season and was key in PIF's defensive rigidity, the Northern most team in Damallsvenskan boasting the fewest goals conceded over the course of the year."

Nominated as the best defender at the Swedish Football Awards, Ikidi eventually lost out to Swedish international, Jessica Samuelsson.

The 30-year-old helped Nigeria win the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.

