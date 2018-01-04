Africa: 2017 CAF Awards - Eagles, Rohr Battle Egypt, Cuper for Top Prizes

4 January 2018

2017 CAF Awards - Eagles, Rohr Battle Egypt, Cuper for Top Prizes

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

World Cup-bound Super Eagles and Egypt as well as their respective coaches, Gernot Rohr and Hector Cuper, will come head-to-head for the top prizes at the 2017 CAF Awards today in Accra, Ghana.]

The Eagles are up against African champions Cameroon and Egypt for the National Team of the Year, while Rohr will contest the Coach of the Year with Hector Cuper of Egypt and L'Hussein Amoutta of Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca.

Egypt will feature at Russia 2018 after a 28-year absence at the World Cup and were beaten in the final of AFCON 2017 in Gabon by Cameroon.

Nigeria, on the other hand, qualified for this year's World Cup from a tough qualifying group that had Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

They did not qualify for AFCON 2017.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah is favourite to scoop the prestigious CAF African Player of the Year.

Nigeria's other interests in the annual awards will be represented by Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and the country's women's U20 team, the Super Falconets.

Oshoala is gunning for a third Women's Player of the Year after she scooped the same award in 2014 and 2016.

She led her Chinese club to win the country's league and emerged top scorer.

