Liberia: Korean Sues Business Manager for 'Misapplication' of Over U.S.$130k

Monrovia — The trial of two business associates of a Korean businessman accused of theft and misapplication of entrusted property worth over US$130,000 has resumed at the Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice.

The lawsuit, which has being dragging before Criminal Court "C" since 2015 due to legal wrangling, was filed against the two men, Manaseh Kontoe and Steve Kettor in 2015 by Korean car and spare parts dealer, Hungchi Choi.

Taking the witness stand in the last two days on his own behalf, Choi told the court, which is presided over by Judge Blamo Dixon that the two associates had connived in the alleged commission of the crimes.

But the two men have earlier pleaded not guilty hereby joining issue with the Korean national to prove his case against them.

Choi stated that in 2013, he established a company called Choi Auto Business Center to deal used Korean vehicles and spare parts and then employed one James Togba as manager.

In 2014, Choi claimed to have established a new company referred to as the Korean Trading Company and he divided the two companies and made Togba the manager for the spare parts and defendant Steve Kettor as manager for the used car business.

According to Choi, he met Kontoe in June and July 2014 at his office in Logan Town on the Bushrod Island who expressed his intention to buy a bus from his company but the deal failed.

According to Choi while in his office defendant Kontoe recommended Kettor to serve, as manager for one of his two companies alleging that defendant Kettor was a good man.

"Bishop Kontoe said Steve Kettor is a best businessman in Liberia and I am a big man in Liberia and I am a man of God, trust me if you employ Kettor you will make huge profit and you will be successful because you are my friend and he can pray for me and if he eats your money I will pay for it," Choi quoted Bishop Kontoe as saying.

Complaint Choi continued in his testimony that in August 2015 because of the outbreak of the Ebola virus in the country he left for Korea after the Korean government asked its nationals living in West Africa to leave the region.

While in Korea, Choi indicated that he left Kettor in charge and gave him laptop and smart phone and instructed him to take charge and instructed him to seek permission before carrying out transaction.

Also in his testimony, Choi said when he was informed that two associates rented his vehicles out and allegedly converted the proceeds to their own use, he confronted them but they denied allegation.

Meanwhile, the case was adjourned on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 to resume on Friday, January 5, 2018 at the hour of 11:00 am.