South Africa: 'World Class' Maharaj Key to Proteas Cause

As debate around the makeup of the Proteas side for Friday's first Test against India at Newlands continues, it looks almost certain that they will go into the match with spinner Keshav Maharaj .

With a green surface expected, there was a brief moment where pundits considered the possibility of South Africa going in with an all-pace attack of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

That could still happen, but after listening to coach Ottis Gibson speaking this week it seems that the Proteas are prepared to sacrifice a genuine allrounder in Andile Phehlukwayo or Chris Morris before they leave out Maharaj.

While the wicket may look green on the surface, the sun has been baking down on it all week and it could very well give the spinners something to work with as the match wears on.

Maharaj, though, will always have a role to play in this South African lineup regardless of what the pitch does.

He has the ability to be both attacking and defensive depending on the situation, and his accuracy is undoubtedly his biggest attribute.

With the quicks expected to do the bulk of the damage, skipper Faf du Plessis will expect Maharaj to build pressure from one end, especially in the second innings.

Gibson said this week that Maharaj was the best Test spinner South Africa have had in a long time, and that is a sentiment shared by Proteas seamer Vernon Philander.

"Keshav has an amazing record and I think he's going to settle in well with the three seamers that he has working with him," Philander said.

"He's a world class bowler and he's been bowling well for 24 months. I can't see that changing any time soon."

Maharaj has played 14 Tests since making his debut in Australia back in November 2016 and he has already bagged 56 wickets at a very neat average of 25.03 .

With seven massive Test matches coming up - three against India and four against Australia - the 27-year-old will be key.

While their pedigree is unquestioned, the Proteas seamers have had their fitness concerns in recent times.

If one of them was to break down mid-Test, then Maharaj might have to flick the switch from defence to attack.

"It's a big summer ahead and there is a lot of Test match cricket to be played," Philander acknowledged.

"The guys just need to top up on their rehab work and fitness during and after the Test matches.

"If we can do that most of us will stay injury free, but unfortunately injuries are a part of the game. Hopefully we will have a Test summer without too many injuries."

Play on Friday gets underway at 10:30.

