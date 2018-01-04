Kenya: Most Kenyans Optimistic About 2018, Survey Shows

Majority of Kenyans are optimistic that 2018 will be a better year than 2017, the latest survey by research firm Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has shown.

According to the New Year survey conducted between December 12th and 16th 2017, 64% of Kenyans are hopeful that the start of 2018 will be a game-changer, especially regarding the divisive politics that the country has become accustomed to.

A majority of Kenyan are also hopefully that the year will signal a return to normalcy for the country.

However, there is a significant number of Kenyans (17%) who are not sure about what the new year holds for them and are adopting 'a wait and see' attitude.

"Kenyans are also hoping that politicians will give them a break for the next 5 years so as to allow the country to focus on economic development that will spur job creation and the lowering of the standards of living as the country takes a path to recovery," said Maggie Ireri Chief Executive Officer TIFA Research.

Another notable number (14%) feel that this year will be worse than the just ended 2017.

OPTIMISTIC KENYANS

The optimism levels vary by geography with Central region residents being the most optimistic followed by residents of Eastern and Rift Valley regions. The least optimistic Kenyans are those from Nyanza, Western and North Eastern.

The survey also show that more than 75% of Jubilee supporters feel that 2018 will be better than 2017. In contrast, less than 50% of Nasa supporters are as optimistic.

Looking at the goals for 2018, a third (32%) of the total sample intends to set up a new business while 24% hope to get a new job.

Advancing education is a goal among 24% of the total sample, while 70% and 69% of Kenyans expect primary/secondary and higher education respectively to improve in 2018.

These high expectations are recorded in the backdrop of a number of reforms in the education sector.

With both doctors and nurses now back to work after an extended strike in 2017, it is not surprising that a large proportion 67% of Kenyans feel that the public health sector will improve in 2018.