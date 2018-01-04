4 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo in UAE for Vacation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sani Tukur

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in the United Arab Emirates where he is observing his vacation.

According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and children.

"VP Osinbajo, his wife & children have been resting abroad on his annual leave. He is expected back in the country this weekend from the UAE," Mr. Akande said.

This is probably the first time since the coming of the Buhari Administration that Mr. Osinbajo is enjoying his annual leave.

He has been a very busy official as well as acting president when Mr. Buhari spent the better part of 2017 on medical vacation in London, UK.

It is a common joke at the Presidential Villa whenever the vice president was chairing any meeting, especially, the Federal Executive Council, FEC, that "people will be here all day."

Nigeria

Nationwide Blackout Persists As System Collapses Twice in 24 Hours

The nationwide blackout continued Wednesday after efforts by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.