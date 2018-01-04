3 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Woman Arrested With 10 Carats of Diamond in Her Bra

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ayswaryak/Wikimedia Commons
(file photo).

A woman from Chief Marange, Bocha has been arrested after she was caught at a Lebanese's place of residence in Mutare intending to sell 10 carats of diamond.

Happiness Chikwenje was nabbed at Ali Sleiman Ahmad's house where the police were carrying out a raid.

Chikwenje arrived at the scene after the police had recovered a diamond detecting machine and $15 500 suspected to be proceeds from illegal diamond dealing.

Ahmad, 63, is suspected to be one of the culprits who allegedly financed Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) officials to steal gold and replace it with fake pieces to conceal the offence.

The syndicate included security guards, CCTV operators and diamond sorters among other officials.

Chikwenje and Ahmad appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last Saturday.

The two were released on $1 000 bail each and are expected back in court on January 22.

The other four accomplices are already on remand.

Court heard Ahmad was smuggling diamonds to Mozambique through Forbes boarder post.

His house was raided after the police received a tip to the effect that diamonds were being stolen at ZCDC.

It is alleged that while they were conducting a search at his house, Chikwenje called Ahmad informing him that she was selling diamonds.

Chikwenje was then lured to Ahmad's place unaware that it was a trap.

She was subsequently arrested after 10, 8 carats of diamond was discovered in her bra.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa's Wife Blasts Looters, Says 'People Must Not Steal'

People must "not steal" while those who externalised money must take advantage of the ultimatum to bring the loot back… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.