Zimbabwe: Woman Arrested With 10 Carats of Diamond in Her Bra

A woman from Chief Marange, Bocha has been arrested after she was caught at a Lebanese's place of residence in Mutare intending to sell 10 carats of diamond.

Happiness Chikwenje was nabbed at Ali Sleiman Ahmad's house where the police were carrying out a raid.

Chikwenje arrived at the scene after the police had recovered a diamond detecting machine and $15 500 suspected to be proceeds from illegal diamond dealing.

Ahmad, 63, is suspected to be one of the culprits who allegedly financed Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) officials to steal gold and replace it with fake pieces to conceal the offence.

The syndicate included security guards, CCTV operators and diamond sorters among other officials.

Chikwenje and Ahmad appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last Saturday.

The two were released on $1 000 bail each and are expected back in court on January 22.

The other four accomplices are already on remand.

Court heard Ahmad was smuggling diamonds to Mozambique through Forbes boarder post.

His house was raided after the police received a tip to the effect that diamonds were being stolen at ZCDC.

It is alleged that while they were conducting a search at his house, Chikwenje called Ahmad informing him that she was selling diamonds.

Chikwenje was then lured to Ahmad's place unaware that it was a trap.

She was subsequently arrested after 10, 8 carats of diamond was discovered in her bra.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.