Zimbabwe: ZRP Finance Officer Vanishes With U.S.$90 000 Loot

A ZRP assistant finance officer based in Chinhoyi is on the run after he allegedly stole $90 000 in allowances of colleagues on duty at the just ended biometric voter (BVR) registration exercise in the province.

According to a memorandum issued by Mashonaland West Police Provincial Headquarters Finance Section on Wednesday, allegations are that Sergeant Lameck Karombo transferred a total amount of $90 000 into his Agribank account without his superiors' consent.

ZRP Provincial Finance Officer Inspector Tendai Hativagone discovered the anomaly on Tuesday (02/01/2018) after he requested for a bank statement regarding the police Provincial Contingency account with Chinhoyi Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe under account number 22980790015.

CBZ Chinhoyi supplied police with the requested information. The money had been transferred to the Agribank account owned by Karombo.

The account has since been frozen but Karombo had already withdrawn $76 390, 85 whilst a balance of $13 609, 15 remained in the account.

Meanwhile, Karombo disappeared from work after committing the crime. A trace of his cellphone showed that he was in Harare but did not return to work on Tuesday as expected.

A report of fraud against Karombo has since been made at ZRP Chinhoyi Central.