Namibia: Plot Sales Expose City to Lawsuits

A CITY of Windhoek legal officer said companies that lost out on the N$35m Hochland plots last year could sue.

Urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa issued a directive in 2015 to cancel the sale of the plots that are along Sam Nujoma Avenue close to the Orban Primary School in Hochland Park.

Shaningwa cancelled the sales of the plots because she felt that plots which were dubiously awarded should be readvertised to give all applicants a fair chance.

At the time, Prime Vision Properties and Investments, the Highlands Assembly of God and Jell Platinum Investments had lodged objections to the sale of the plots.

The Khomas Regional Council also objected to the sale of plots on behalf of Prime Vision, and supported the idea of setting up a medical centre. The city council, however, during its last session last month approved the sale and Shaningwa also at the time told The Namibian of her intent to approve the deal sold to Ekwao Properties owned by Joel and Emily Shafashike.

Ben Ngairorue told The Namibian last month that the lawsuits could be based on the fact that Shaningwa's directive to cancel the deal was still binding, despite her U-turn.

The Namibian last year reported that although Shaningwa had given her blessings, it was never formalised by a written letter.

Ngairorue said by approving the sale of the plots after the minister had made an informal directive, the city exposed itself to possible lawsuits.

He said Shaningwa's directive was not officially cancelled, and that the council was still waiting for further instructions from the minister.

The minister's directive is absolute regarding the Local Authorities Act of 1992.

The City's chief executive officer, Robert Kahimise, said despite all claims, the last resolution of the council to approve the sale still stands, and that those who are aggrieved can always approach the courts if they want to.

When asked if she had given a formal reversal for the plots' sale, Shaningwa yesterday said that she had given her approval as her only concern with the plots were the prices which were not attached at the time.

Jell Investments' chairperson, Lincoln Moses, reportedly wanted to construct a student village named after the late education minister, Abraham Iyambo, who lived in the area.

Similarly, Highlands Assembly objected as they felt that their application for the same plot was turned down when they had wanted to extend their school.

They went on to request the City to give them time to prepare a full developmental proposal for consideration.

Council books show that Prime Vision had indicated their intent to go to court should the City proceed with the sale.

Other bidders were Paragon Investment Holdings, Perfect Properties, Rise Leadership Academy, and Visionvest Namibia.