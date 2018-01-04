Namibia: Kavara Said She Wanted to Join Late Husband - Councillor

A NATIONAL Council member yesterday said councillor Rosa Kavara, who died on Tuesday, had told him that she would be joining her late husband when the house closed for business late last year.

Kavara, the Rundu West constituency councillor, died at a Windhoek hospital after suffering a stroke. She was 59.

Phillipus Katamelo said Kavara then showed him a photo of her husband who died in 2016, and said that she would be joining him soon.

Katamelo said Kavara had her husband's photo in one of her books.

"She showed me the photo during the last session of the National Council, and said 'I think I am going, cadre'. I even joked with her, saying that she should take me as a kamboroto," Katamelo related.

He said he now thinks that he should have probed or asked whether Kavara knew that she was departing this earth.

He said Kavara was more interested in promoting discussions which benefited communities, especially that of the Kavango West region.

Katamelo, who used to sit next to Kavara during sessions, described her as a mother and a fearless leader who was not easily discouraged by negativity.

The National Council announced Kavara's death on its Facebook page yesterday.

"It is with great sadness that the National Council announces the passing away of one of its members of parliament, Hon. Rosa Kunyanda Kavara, today in Windhoek. May her soul rest in eternal peace," the page reads.

National Council Swapo chief whip, Lebbius Tangeni Tobias described Kavara as a "strong woman and a strong leader" who represented the people at the grassroots' level.

Tobias said Swapo has lost a leader and a reliable member, and that the deceased had made significant contributions to the formulation of policies in the National Council.

Kavara, he added, was vocal during discussions and debates.

Both Tobias and Kavara became councillors in the same year, and served on the same committees together.

"She also made a significant contribution to the bill that proposed the establishment of a constituency development fund," Tobias said.

The Swapo Party Women's Council's (SPWC) secretary, Eunice Iipinge, shared similar sentiments as Katamelo, noting that Kavara was a straightforward person who "always did what she promised to".

Iipinge then offered her condolence to the bereaved family on behalf of the SPWC.

The Namibian could not get hold of Kavara's family for comment.

She was the first female councillor of the Rundu Town Council in 1992.

From 2008 to 2010, Kavara became a councillor for the Rundu rural constituency through a by-election win.

She also served on the party's central committee for more than 10 years, and has been a member of the Women Council's CC since 1996.