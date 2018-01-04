South Africa: Morkel and Titans Bowlers Sink Lions

Malusi Siboto , Junior Dala and Tabraiz Shamsi shared nine wickets as the Titans continued their limited-overs dominance with a 32-run win over a disappointing Highveld Lions at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Spinner Shamsi grabbed three for 40 with seamers Dala and Siboto taking three for 64 and three for 30 respectively as the hosts were shot out for just 232 in pursuit of 265.

The visitors' innings was built around half-centuries from Albie Morkel and Andrea Agathangelou.

But the Lions had only themselves to blame after yet another sloppy display with the bat after their bowlers had done the business during an excellent showing with the ball.

Led by Beuran Hendricks' five-for, they produced a rare instance of the Titans being bowled out.

The Centurion-based franchise were dismissed in 47.3 overs after winning the toss and batting.

This thanks to five for 49 by the left-armer, while Dwaine Pretorius (2/46) and Hardus Viljoen (2/52) were also excellent.

The away side had to rely mainly on captain Morkel after he top-scored with 81 (82 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes), before he was eventually the last man out.

Agathangelou also chipped in with a franchise-best of 68 (79 balls, 10 fours).

Needing a fairly modest total to win, the Lions had their own skipper Stephen Cook (11) run out in the second over and they never recovered.

Rassie van der Dussen was their highest scorer with 49, while there were 30s from Omphile Ramela (30), Pretorius (33) and Bjorn Fortuin (32).

However, it was never enough as they slumped to a second loss in three games when they were all out in 48.5 overs.

Source: Sport24