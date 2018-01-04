South Africa: Girl, 3, Still Missing After Disappearing From Church Service

There's still no sign of the three-year-old girl, who disappeared in Amandawe, on the lower south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on New Year's Eve, police said.

The girl's father, Mxolisi Ngwane, told News24 on Wednesday that he was not allowed to speak to the media because his daughter's disappearance was under investigation.

He would only confirm that she went missing on December 31.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, three-year-old Siphesihle Zama Dlamini disappeared while attending a church service with her mother in the area.

"She was playing with other children. However, when her mother looked for her at about 09:00, the little girl was missing. An extensive search by police and community members proved fruitless," said Mbhele.

She was wearing a pink and white striped dress with white pumps (shoes).

"She was allegedly last seen in the vicinity of a tavern in Slangeni Ward, Amandawe," Mbhele said.

An urgent appeal was made for anyone, who may have seen the child or who may know of her whereabouts, to contact the Umzinto Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives on 062 772 8943 or their nearest police station.

Source: News24