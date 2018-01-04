Africa: CAF President Ahmad Pays Courtesy Call On Ghana President Akufo-Addo

CAF President Ahmad on Wednesday, 3 January 2018, paid a courtesy call on Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the seat of Government in Accra.

The CAF President also officially invited his host to the Aiteo CAF Awards Gala 2017 scheduled for the Accra International Conference Centre on Thursday, 4 January 2018, where the players, officials and administrators who distinguished themselves during the year under review will be rewarded.

On his part, Nana Akufo-Addo accepted the invitation and confirmed his presence for the 26th edition of the annual ceremony.

He recalled Ghana's position amongst the pioneers of African football citing Kwesi Nyantakyi - CAF 1st Vice President, Anthony Baffoe - CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of Technical and Development and Justice Anin Yeboah - Chairman, FIFA Disciplinary Committee as an attestation to the fact.

Also, he pledged his commitment towards the promotion and development of football in Ghana.

The CAF President was accompanied by Fatma Samoura - FIFA General Secretary, Kwesi Nyantakyi - CAF 1st Vice President, Amr Fahmy - CAF General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe - CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of Technical and Development amongst other.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Gabon's Aubameyang and Sadio Mane of Senegal are the contenders for the prestigious African Player of the Year whilst the trio of Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa) and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon) battle it out for the Women's Player of the Year.