3 January 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania Fines 5 Television Stations for Seditious Broadcast

Tanzania has fined five television stations Tsh60 million ($27,000) for "offensive and unethical" broadcasting.

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said the broadcasters were penalised for airing seditious information.

"The television stations are supposed to pay the fines within 30 days from today [Tuesday]. If they are dissatisfied they should appeal to the Fair Competition Commission in 30 days," TCRA content committee chairman Joseph Mapunda told journalists.

The five stations are Star TV which was fined Tsh7.5 million ($3,375), Azam Two (Tsh7.5 million, $3,375), East Africa TV (Tsh15 million, $6,750), Channel 10 (Tsh15 million, $6,750) and ITV (Tsh15 million, $6,750).

Mr Mapunda said the stations aired a Legal Human Rights Centre (LHRC) evaluation of November 26, 2017 ward by-election which was offensive, unethical, unlawful.

He said by broadcasting the seditious news, peace was threatened and public safety jeopardised.

Mr Mapunda said the civil society organisation LHRC evaluation claimed that during the by-election peace was breached, human rights violated, security organs abused their power, innocent citizens were abducted by unknown people, and that voters were threatened.

He said the evaluation also portended violence in the coming civic by-elections.

"The television stations were supposed to check with the National Electoral Commission instead of airing such information without confirming the other side," he said.

