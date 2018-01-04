4 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: After Being President of Nigeria, I Will Be a Pastor - Fayose

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Fayose for President?

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said that after becoming the president of Nigeria, he will be a pastor with a very big ministry

Fayose while speaking with newsmen in Lagos said "I am a force God has created at this time. When I retire, I'm going to become a pastor with a very big ministry.

He alos said if the federal government wants to go arrest him, he is more than available, saying 'I'm in Magodo now, and tomorrow I'm going to Ekiti. I'm available for them. Those who keep their lives will still lose it'.

"One pastor said the federal government will bundle Fayose this year, and so? Let them come and do it, who is begging them? I'm equally prepared," he said.

"I remember Gani Fawehimi, he goes around with his bag. You can arrest him any day, what is the big deal? Some people, their promotion will come as a result of oppression. Our enemies are not our enemies in totality, they are catalysts to our success so I don't care.

"If the federal government wants to go after me, I am more than available. They know my address, I'm in Magodo now, and tomorrow I'm going to Ekiti. I'm available for them. Those who keep their lives will still lose it," he said.

"There is nobody reasonably who doesn't know who Ayo Fayose is and the decision to me being president is spiritual and physical on the other hand because when your time comes, it will manifest.

"I am a force God has created at this time. When I retire, I'm going to become a pastor with a very big ministry.

"After being president of Nigeria, I will be a pastor who will be a major force all over the world.

"Nigerians know that if I give you figures, they find it like that even my prophecies. Some of the things I said about last year came to pass. Some people have been calling me to ask for the prophecies for 2018," he said.

Nigeria

Nigerians Ask Buhari to Resign As Petroleum Minister

Majority of Nigerians who participated in an opinion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as Minister of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.