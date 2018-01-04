South Africa: SAPS Members Recover an Illegal Firearm and Ammunition and Arrest Suspect in Seawinds

press release

On Tuesday 2 January 2018 at approximately 16:30, SAPS members from Operation Combat were doing crime prevention patrols in St Peter's Street, Seawinds.

While patrolling, the members noted three suspicious men and when they saw the police, one of the suspects took flight. The SAPS members gave chase and noted that he was carrying something wrapped in a black beanie in his right hand.

The suspect was pursued to St Ralph Street, where he dropped the beanie and jumped onto the roof of a house. Police members recovered the beanie and found it to contain a 9mm Norinco pistol, loaded with 10 live rounds of ammunition.

The 27 year old suspect, a resident of Retreat, was arrested when coming down from the roof and is being detained at Muizenberg SAPS for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Since the beginning of December 2017 members from Muizenberg SAPS have recovered a total of 12 firearms and various calibres of ammunition.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen KE Jula, has stated that in light of the ongoing conflict between gangs in the Seawinds, Hillview and the surrounding areas, the community is strongly urged to provide information with regards to illegal firearms and ammunition in the hands of criminals. This information will ultimately assist the police in their fight against gangsterism, as it is only with the support of the community that meaningful successes can be achieved.