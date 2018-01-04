Zimbabwe: Gukurahundi Arrests - NGOs Deplore Army Role

Civil society groups have said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should stop using soldiers to arrest peaceful protesters and urgently investigate deal with issue of Gukurahundi massacres.

At the weekend, Bulawayo soldiers "arrested", detained and "tortured" eight youths who were demonstrating against the President, challenging him to acknowledge his role in 1980's killings.

The youths who also wanted the President to commit himself to investigating and healing the victims of the state sponsored atrocities that claimed more than 2000 civilians in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces, were detained at an Army barrack before they were handed over to the police.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson Tabani Moyo, on Tuesday, said Mnangagwa, who toppled Robert Mugabe through a military coup, should order the military to stop arresting citizens.

"We note that the military have no arresting powers and wish express our concern at the continued militarization of the state. The army officials' actions are a violation of the rights enshrined in the constitution which guarantees freedom of expression and gives citizens the right to petition and hold public officials accountable," Moyo said in statement.

"We urge the president to take note of the legitimate grievances by the youths and institute remedial actions towards genuine transitional justice and reconciliation. These are issues of national importance that require a lasting solution rather than knee-jerk responses through state repressive machinery," he said.

The civil society's umbrella body said the Mnangagwa administration was adding salt to the bleeding wounds of the people of Matabeleland, who needed to be consoled.

"We are worried that the state and its agents have been intimidating an already fragile and traumatized populace mainly in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions by unleashing violence and attempting to silence citizens demanding state accountability to such heinous deeds," Moyo said.

He said instead of arresting the peaceful protesters, who want answers from the President Mnangagwa should be instituting a commission of inquiry into the matter.

"The actions of the army and police under instruction from the state which continues to pay lip-service to the Gukurahundi massacres are deplorable and a grave concern for the justice order in Zimbabwe. We note that 30 years later, the Executive has not acknowledged the inhumane killings; neither has it made a public apology to the affected families," said Moyo.

"We are equally concerned that numerous public programmes meant to bring closure to the massacres continue to be foiled by the state, cases being the foiled Organ on National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration and currently the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, which has spent half of its 10 year tenure before being operationalized".