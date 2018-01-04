South Africa: Police Warm Uber and Metered Taxi Drivers About Robberies

press release

KwaMashu SAPS would like to warn all the Uber and metered taxi drivers to be on high alert when driving in the KwaMashu and the surroung areas. This warning came after a number of robberies were reported where criminals would pretend to be clients and want to be fetched from restaurants, night clubs or other places to their requested destination around KwaMashu. The suspects used to stop the drivers at gun point and rob them of their belongings and also took their vehicles. We are appealing to the drivers to be vigilant and take extra precautions when asked to pick up clients.

Recently on 31 December 2017 at 22:15, a 41-year-old driver was dropping a passenger in Ndlondo road in G section who had paid a short fare and told the driver to wait for someone who will pay full amount and all of a sudden the complainant was pointed with a fire arm. They took cash as well as his two cell phones and fled the scene.

In the second incident on Monday 01 January 2018, at 23:20, a 24-year-old driver was contacted to pick a passenger from in Phoenix destined to J section, KwaMashu. Upon arrival at a destination, a suspect ordered to be dropped and he pulled a fire arm from his back and pointed him. The second suspect approached, they demanded cell phone, took cash and then he was forced to get into the boot of the car. Charges of robberies are being investigated at KwaMashu SAPS.