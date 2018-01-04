4 January 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Meeting On Accident Prevention in Radiotherapy to Be Held in Mauritius

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold a meeting in Mauritius in April 2018 on Accident Prevention in Radiotherapy within the framework of the project "RAF9059 Strengthening Member State Technical Capabilities in Medical Radiation Protection in compliance with requirements of the new International Basic Safety Standards".

The objective of the meeting is to provide guidance to the Regulatory Authority and radiotherapy professionals on the activities that need to be considered and performed with a view to reducing the likelihood of hazards in radiotherapy for medical treatment.

Some 30 participants from the IAEA Member States are expected to attend the meeting.

International Atomic Energy Agency

The IAEA was created in 1957 in response to the deep fears and expectations generated by the discoveries and diverse uses of nuclear technology. The Agency works in close partnership with Member States, United Nations agencies, research organisations and civil society to maximize the contribution of nuclear science and technology to the achievement of development priorities. It also plays an active part in helping the international community achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mauritius

PM Outlines Key Priorities in His New Year Message to the Nation

In his New Year message to the Nation, which was broadcast on 1 January 2018, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.