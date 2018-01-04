Mauritius: Meeting On Accident Prevention in Radiotherapy to Be Held in Mauritius

press release

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold a meeting in Mauritius in April 2018 on Accident Prevention in Radiotherapy within the framework of the project "RAF9059 Strengthening Member State Technical Capabilities in Medical Radiation Protection in compliance with requirements of the new International Basic Safety Standards".

The objective of the meeting is to provide guidance to the Regulatory Authority and radiotherapy professionals on the activities that need to be considered and performed with a view to reducing the likelihood of hazards in radiotherapy for medical treatment.

Some 30 participants from the IAEA Member States are expected to attend the meeting.

