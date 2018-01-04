4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Reports of At Least Four Deaths in Free State Train Crash

Paramedics have reported that at least four people have died after a passenger train crashed into a truck and another vehicle near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning.

"Forty passengers are reported to be injured with four fatalities confirmed at this stage," Netcare911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said at least 100 people were injured. ER24 could not immediately confirm any deaths.

"Provincial fire and medical services were the first to arrive on the scene, finding that several carriages were lying on the side. A fire had broken out in one of the carriages and had begun to spread," Meiring said in a statement.

The patients are currently being treated on scene and will be transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

According to some reports, the train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

More to follow.

