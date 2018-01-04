Ethiopia: Project to Augment Light Manufacturers

Ethiopian government is set to implement a 276 million USD worth five-year capacity building project to boost the country's light manufacturing industries in terms of capital, knowledge and technology.

As the country is striving to transform its economy from agriculture to industry, the government has been working to build the capacity of light manufacturers to enable them play a due role in national development agenda.

Launching the project, Federal Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Development Agency Director General Asfaw Abebe said that his agency has allocated the budget to support small and medium scale enterprises that have not gotten the needed financial loan since 2014. As to him, the budget would enable the enterprises to solve their capital constraint, and help them expand their trading capacity.

According to him, the finance came from International Development Association (IDA) and European Investment Bank (EIB), allocating 200 and 76 million USD respectively.

Furthermore, the Director General noted that the project is designed for those small and medium enterprises that are working in the areas of agro-processing, construction and tourism. Accordingly, it is expected that 2152 enterprises from the nine states and the two city administrations will benefit from the project.

Amhara State Trade Industry and Marketing Development Bureau Deputy Head Ibrahim Mehammed for his part said that while the new project is very essential in upgrading the capacity of the enterprises, the support from the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) is still poor.

The bank has various shortcomings in relation to regulations, service and coordination with other stakeholders, he stated. "The bank ought to advance its services so as to curb the problems."

DBE External Fund and Loan Management Director, Dr. Behailu Kassaye said the major hindrance to the service delay is lack of awareness between financial institutions and the enterprises about the new lease financing system.

However, he said the bank has been serving all qualified enterprises as much as it possibly can, whilst working closely with stakeholders to curb the problems.

The bank has been providing its services with one main branch and 32 sub-branches, and currently, it has reached 110 branches which the director believes will enable the bank to improve the access of its services.