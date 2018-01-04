Ethiopia: Assimilating Multinationalism in Educational Institutions

editorial

Ethnic, linguistic and religious diversities have been the major realities that Ethiopia is well known for. Respecting diversity is a fundamental element in a multinational federal system. Experts also agree that diversity is not only a societal beauty but it could also be a pillar of a system that promotes multinationalism. When there is democratic system that entertains diversity, there will be a strong unity between nations and nationalities.

They also advocate that diversity is not only about promoting tolerance but also having consensus on the reasons that may cause diversity between and among peoples.

Even though, one is not obliged to have deeper knowledge about the beliefs and identity of the other, respecting differences is the most important principle to accommodate diversity and live in harmony.

Decades have already elapsed since Ethiopia has adopted a democratic federal system. However, the awareness level of the community is still an issue that should carefully be dealt with. It is clear that higher educational institutions are the forum where multinationalism are displayed vastly, and students are ambassadors of their respective peoples.

Thus, raising the awareness of students towards diversity and identity is a point of paramount significance.

Developing the culture of respecting one's own identity, and assisting them to support each other academically and producing ethical generation should be the prior responsibilities of the higher education institutions.

The culture of tolerance is a deep rooted value in Ethiopians. The federal system recognized it and it is guaranteed constitutionally. It is obvious that the sustainability of the nation's development, peace and democracy can be realized by strengthening the federal system, ensuring the human and democratic rights of citizens and promoting the long-aged value of respect and tolerance among peoples.

Educational institutions and scholars are expected to play crucial role in developing the nations culture of unity in diversity and handing it over to the coming generations.

Striving for the proper implementation of constitutional rights of peoples is also significant in order to strengthen unity.

Ensuring tolerance and peace is the responsibility of every Ethiopian in order to benefit the people and sustain the ongoing national development. The federal system has facilitated conditions to exercise their rights: to be governed and receiving justice and learn by their own mother tongue as well as to develop their culture and history.

This is one of the very crucial steps that the country has made and it is a pride for all Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' of Ethiopia.

The increasing number of higher education institutions throughout the country is the main indicator that equity has gained due attention in the system. Two decades ago, only few citizens had a chance to join higher educational institutions. Nowadays, 44 universities are opened in all states and are enrolling hundreds of thousands students.

That's is why higher education institutions are said the reflections of the new Ethiopia. They accommodate students from all Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of the country and they are expected to be the best places to exercise the values of living in unity with diversity.

However, there have been some conflicts between students in different universities due to issues related to ethnic and identity. This, apart from challenging sector's achievements gained so far, it would negatively affect students' performance.

Indeed, the government has discussed the issue with college communities and taken all the necessary measures. As a result, the problems are resolved and all universities are returned to their regular tasks.

Somehow, developing the values of tolerance must still be given due attention by these institutions. Universities are expected to be the right places to exercise federalism. In order to achieve the goal of creating one economic and political society, hence, it is a must to improve the knowledge of multinationalism between and among students.