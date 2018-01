Photo: IRIN

The Angolan Kwanza.

Luanda — The governor of the National Reserve Bank (BNA), José de Lima Massano, said last Wednesday, in Luanda, that the Angolan Executive will adopt a floating exchange rate regime.

The BNA head gave this information at a press conference by an economic team of the government, led by the minister of State for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior.

Currently, the country uses the fixed exchange rate regime.