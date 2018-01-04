Angola: Car Dealers Sceptical About Draft-Law On Importation of Used Cars

Luanda — The Angolan Executive is preparing a draft-law on the importation of used cars of five years, for light vehicles, and eight years for heavy-duty vehicles, but car dealers are defending the extending of the time to eight and fifteen years respectively.

The Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, gave this information recently, having explained that studies on the implementation of the proposal are consolidated, lacking only a consensus among the different sectors involved in this commercial area.

"It is necessary to take balanced measures that satisfy the interests of all citizens. Thus, the Executive has been working on this bill and to have it approved. Soon it will be presented to the public", assured the minister.

For the past eight years, Angolan law only allows the importation of light vehicles that are three years old and heavy vehicles with five years, which in the past four years has been receiving a lot of criticism, due to the economic difficulties facing the country.

Car dealers are praising the new measure of the Angolan Executive, however they also defend the increasing of the number of existence years for a vehicle to be imported.