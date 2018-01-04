Photo: NASA

Tropical Cyclone Dineo nearing landfall over Inhambane Province, Mozambique.

Gaborone — Early last year, a tropical Cyclone Dineo induced flooding that left hundreds of families homeless and sheltering under dire conditions in Botswana.

The tropical Cyclone Dineo downpours flooded most areas of Botswana, destroying public infrastructure, homes and fields, while leaving thousands of families in dire straits.

Also as a result of floods, health facilities were overwhelmed as many victims were admitted in local clinics and hospitals.

That extreme condition caused severe damage to infrastructure, including several bridges collapsing, roads flooding and railway lines being washed away across the country.

As Botswana was caught by the Cyclone Dineo's grip, bringing heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding in areas such as Ramotswa and some parts of the South East, the rains however, became a blessing to the tributaries down south, especially Notwane River, which mainly feeds Gaborone Dam together with Taung, Metsimaswaane and Nnywane rivers, amongst others, which blessed the country with much needed resource in water as it had become scarce.

In some areas, more than 650 households were severely affected by flooding, resulting in them being housed in community halls, schools and churches, while more than 500 houses were destroyed and infrastructure such as telecommunication lines were affected.

