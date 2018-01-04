3 January 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Aftermaths of Tropical Cyclone Dineo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: NASA
Tropical Cyclone Dineo nearing landfall over Inhambane Province, Mozambique (file photo).
By Goweditswe Kome

Gaborone — Early last year, a tropical Cyclone Dineo induced flooding that left hundreds of families homeless and sheltering under dire conditions in Botswana.

The tropical Cyclone Dineo downpours flooded most areas of Botswana, destroying public infrastructure, homes and fields, while leaving thousands of families in dire straits.

Also as a result of floods, health facilities were overwhelmed as many victims were admitted in local clinics and hospitals.

That extreme condition caused severe damage to infrastructure, including several bridges collapsing, roads flooding and railway lines being washed away across the country.

As Botswana was caught by the Cyclone Dineo's grip, bringing heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding in areas such as Ramotswa and some parts of the South East, the rains however, became a blessing to the tributaries down south, especially Notwane River, which mainly feeds Gaborone Dam together with Taung, Metsimaswaane and Nnywane rivers, amongst others, which blessed the country with much needed resource in water as it had become scarce.

In some areas, more than 650 households were severely affected by flooding, resulting in them being housed in community halls, schools and churches, while more than 500 houses were destroyed and infrastructure such as telecommunication lines were affected.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Women Shaping Botswana's New Economy

Botswana is working hard to diversify its economy, which has historically been based on the production and sale of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.