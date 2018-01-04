Ethiopia: Climate Change - Concern for the Entire Mankind

opinion

"To see our planet as this majestic blue ball floating in the blackness of space is breathtaking. It is truly the most amazing thing I've ever seen. When you see it for the first time it appears perfect. Bright and mostly blue, it's a literal island in our solar system. And make no mistake -- right now, we have no place else to go." this was a quotation taken from CNN recent report in its opinion presentation on climate change, by Captain Mark Kelly; a former US astronaut who traveled a lot to space.

Climate change is severely affecting even the richest countries of the world. The overall situation in our galaxy indicates that our planet is the only habitable place for mankind, the animal kingdom, the entire global flora and fauna. Despite the speedy development of human civilization over several centuries and in spite of the revolution in science and technology, our planet has already entered an extremely dangerous situation that is pausing threats to the existence of life on earth.

Captain Mark Kelly further capitalized in his presentation saying "this fragile place is our only home", a point that was underscored earlier this month at the largest gathering of Earth scientists in New Orleans. At the conference, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) made a sobering announcement. The announcement was part of a study on climate change on 2016. The scientists behind the study concluded that without climate change, most of the severe weather events that took place that year would not have happened.

Astronauts in 2016 shows that there is visible pollution over large portions of the earth. One of such events is Heat Waves. Heat Waves that scorched parts of Asia, India and Thailand, killing more than 500 people, a patch of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean that had harmful effects on marine life along the coast of North America are some of few incidents just to mention few.

To see its global impact, the problem in China for example was more severe. "Coal power plants and millions of cars have been polluted over eastern China to the extent that I can honestly say I don't believe I have seen the terra firma of eastern China during my four missions into space. It is hidden by a constant blanket of tiny airborne particles of despair," Kelly further exemplified.

A couple of months back, the Caribbean islands and eastern costs of the US were severely hit by hurricanes. Moreover, California has been subjected to one of the worst waves of wildfire triggered by heat and windy weather.

Massive deforestation is underway in areas like Asia and Latin America. Countless trees and millions of square miles of jungle and forest have been removed to accommodate our desires for more wood, farmland and pasture.

Furthermore, the rise in sea levels and global temperatures, climate change induced refugee crisis, global flooding, more green house gases, and increase in ocean acidity are highest now since the industrial revolution.

Surprising in his presentation was that the carbon, once the giver of life to millions of species all over our planet, has now become a new role: greenhouse gas. It will sit in our atmosphere as CO and CO2 for millennia, but in this case as an invisible blanket, warming our planet, changing our climate and it is creating a mess for future generations.

The extremely bleak situation on climate change leaves no country unaffected. The scorecard on climate change has nothing to do with politics, ideology, religion and all other forms of diversity and social consciousness. Climate change is a global concern for the entire mankind and ignoring the issue or politicizing the agenda is a choice between living or perishing.

In our context as well, climate change has always been a major factor in exacerbating the vulnerability of the Ethiopian economy and ecology. Apart from climate change, soil degradation, deforestation, loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services, unsustainable use of natural resources has always affected the livelihood of Ethiopian farmers who constitute more than 80 percent of the entire population.

In order to curb the effects of climate change, the government of Ethiopia initiated the Climate-Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) to protect the country from the adverse effects of climate change and to build a green economy that will help the nation realize its ambition of reaching middle income status before 2025.

Ethiopia launched several legal frameworks and polices in order to realize this national objective. Among other things, the nation put in place a number of legal instruments. Moreover, guidelines has also been made practical to facilitate their execution.

Ethiopia's commitment to the struggle against climate change is not restricted to national efforts of the country. Ethiopia is signatory to a number of multilateral agreements that shows the sustainable development efforts of the country. Ethiopia has signed and/or ratified many of the international conventions and protocols. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (1994), the Convention on Biological Diversity (1994), the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (1994), the Cartagena Protocol on Bio-safety to the Convention on Biological Diversity (2000), and the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants are just few examples to this.

Ethiopia was among the most convinced signatories to the Paris Agreement on climate change, committing to cut carbon emissions by 64 percent by the year 2030. And in terms of creating a carbon free economy, the nation is one of the leading countries which managed to link clean and green economy that resulted in a rapid economic development to the nation and beyond.

Recently, for instance, Ethiopia and Djibouti have launched the first fully electrified cross-border railway line in Africa. Traveling at 120km/h, the new service cuts the journey time down from three days by road to about 12 hours.

Ethiopia is already engaged in mega projects that have strictly adhered to reduction of carbon in the atmosphere. On the annual basis there is a huge mobilization of the public in a nationwide conservation campaign which involves close to 30 million Ethiopians.

Regardless of all its efforts and its least contribution to the adverse effects of climate change, Ethiopia is one among the leading 20 countries which is highly affected by climate change. The country had presented over 40 ideas and points of discussions on further accelerating the practical implementation of the Paris Climate accord.