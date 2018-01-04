Namibia: An Educator's Dream Sport, As Archers Grill Each Other in Coastal Weather

Walvis Bay — Fifty-one archers from schools and various organisations from all corners of the country participated in the National Archery in the School Program (NASP) Year-End Shoot at the Walvis Bay Private High School main rugby field, recently.

A typical Walvis Bay misty morning greeted the archers when they arrived and as they completed their first bull's eye round. However, the sun came out just in time for the second bull's eye round.

The archers took a well-deserved break and continued with a 2D round. When this round was completed, they watched the Adult Archery Group (AAG) showcase their skills.

After a long journey to recovery, Rudiger Woortman, Chairperson of NASP, picked up a NASP bow joining in the fun and is looking forward to the next competition as he wants to try shooting all arrows standing.

Another remarkable achievement worth mentioning is a special needs child in JJ's Care Centre, named Dandre Rivas.

He started with NASP archery early this year and really struggled in school due to his lack of concentration. He also experienced problems emotionally, sometimes having a lot of aggression. "We as parents noticed that he became much calmer and focussed since he started with archery.

"His academic marks improved tremendously and he became more in control of his emotions," his mother, Violante Rivas, revealed.

Dandre's coach Jeanine de Jager said, "Educators are always looking for ways to improve student motivation, attention, behaviour, attendance and focus.

He is proof that this programme can achieve this and many more for people of nearly every ability and background. I also saw that his micro/macro motoring skills, listening and observation skills improved drastically."