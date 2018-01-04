South Africa: Steve Biko's Son in Court On Assault Charge

The son of late Black Consciousness icon Steve Biko appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the alleged assault of his wife.

Businessman Hlumelo Biko, whose mother is activist, doctor and businesswoman Mamphela Ramphele, allegedly assaulted his wife in Camps Bay.

Prosecutor F Naidoo read a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm into the record while Biko stood in the dock.

Biko was represented by attorney Roy Barendse.

The case was postponed for further investigation to February 27 and Biko was released on a warning to be at court by 08:30 on that day.

Outside the court, Barendse said in a short statement that Biko intends pleading not guilty.

"At this point in time we want to put it out there that he vehemently denies committing any assault," said Barendse as Biko stood next to him.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 on Wednesday that a domestic violence-related assault charge was laid by his 27-year-old wife on New Year's Day at the Camps Bay police station.

An investigating officer had met with Biko and his lawyer on Wednesday and he was informed to appear in court on Thursday.

Sources close to the case allege that a disagreement broke out between Biko and his wife.

Biko demanded his wedding ring from her and allegedly proceeded to assault her.

Source: News24