4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Steve Biko's Son in Court On Assault Charge

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Hlumelo Biko Denies Having Committed Any Assault, Says Lawyer

The son of late Black Consciousness icon Steve Biko appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for the alleged assault of his wife.

Businessman Hlumelo Biko, whose mother is activist, doctor and businesswoman Mamphela Ramphele, allegedly assaulted his wife in Camps Bay.

Prosecutor F Naidoo read a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm into the record while Biko stood in the dock.

Biko was represented by attorney Roy Barendse.

The case was postponed for further investigation to February 27 and Biko was released on a warning to be at court by 08:30 on that day.

Outside the court, Barendse said in a short statement that Biko intends pleading not guilty.

"At this point in time we want to put it out there that he vehemently denies committing any assault," said Barendse as Biko stood next to him.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 on Wednesday that a domestic violence-related assault charge was laid by his 27-year-old wife on New Year's Day at the Camps Bay police station.

An investigating officer had met with Biko and his lawyer on Wednesday and he was informed to appear in court on Thursday.

Sources close to the case allege that a disagreement broke out between Biko and his wife.

Biko demanded his wedding ring from her and allegedly proceeded to assault her.

Source: News24

More on This

Son of Anti-Apartheid Activist Due in Court for Allegedly Assaulting Wife

A well-known businessman, who is also the son of a late prominent anti-apartheid activist - is expected to appear in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.