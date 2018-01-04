Nigeria: Abuja-Kaduna Train to Operate 2 Hourly Service

Photo: Govt of Nigeria

President Buhari commissions new locomotives and coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail Service.

Commuters on the Abuja to Kaduna will enjoy two hourly train services when the two new locomotives and ten new coaches are deployed, Daily Trust has learnt.

The ten new coaches will be inaugurated today by President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

Our correspondent who rode in the new train from Idu train station, Abuja, to Rigasa, Kaduna yesterday ahead of the commissioning said the train has the capacity to travel for up to 150km per hour.

However, for now, the trains won't do above 110km per hour due to human and cattle movements around the track corridor, the NRC operations manager at Idu, Mr. Victor Adamu said.

On frequency and schedule of movements of the train, he said the final timetable is still being worked out and will be out by Friday.

He, however, said the NRC is targeting two hourly train service and at least eight train services daily, which means there will be four train services from Abuja and Kaduna daily.

For now, the Abuja-Kaduna train service operates four train services daily, according to an NRC staff. "We will start with eight this Friday and run for about two months. Within the period, we will study the passengers' flow and technical operations. Then we will go 12 services daily," he said.

Among the new services to be introduced on the route is an express service that will not stop at every station. But the express service will only stop at Idu, Kubwa, and Rigasa train stations. Also, an additional baggage carriage van has been introduced on the service.