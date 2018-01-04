South Africa: DA Parliamentary Questions Show Total Collapse of State-Owned Enterprises Under Minister Brown

press release

It is increasingly evident that under the stewardship of the Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, South Africa's state-owned entities are in crisis. In a recent reply to a parliamentary question asked by Henro Kruger MP, the Minister has revealed shocking mismanagement and a complete lack of oversight at our state-owned entities.

In her reply, Brown indicated that the Department currently owes over R1.532 billion to its suppliers. Moreover, a total of 61 063 invoices have not been paid within the prescribed 30 days after an invoice has been submitted - the main culprits being Denel, Transnet and ESKOM, that owe an appalling R688 million, R728 million and R102 million respectively.

The shocking figures point to nothing other than a complete lack of oversight at National level and gross mismanagement at the entity level, both spearheaded by the Minister. This failure has a direct consequence for small businesses which deal with the Department as they are worst affected, often facing closure as a result of by late payments by government departments.

The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Public Enterprises Committee to invite Entity heads and the Department of Public Enterprises to account before the Committee for late payments and to provide concrete steps to remedy the crisis. The failure of our state-owned entities must be placed squarely at the feet of the Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown. Under her watch our state-owned entities have disintegrated due to corruption and gross mismanagement - it is now our duty to act decisively to rescue them from further ruin.