4 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister Mkhize to Brief On Registration Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, will brief the media on the 2018 tertiary registration process.

The briefing, to be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) headquarters in Tshwane at 11am, will come just a few hours before Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the pass rate for the matric class of 2017.

The briefing will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 6pm and will be preceded by a technical briefing at 4pm.

Individual results for matric learners will be made available on Friday, 5 January at the school or centre where they wrote their exams. Their partial results will be made available on the department's website.

A total of 634 527 full-time and 168 109 part-time candidates were registered to write the exams.

South Africa

Multiple Deaths Reported After Train Crash

Four people have been killed and scores injured in a train crash in South Africa's Free State province. The cause of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.