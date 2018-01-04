South Africa: Minister Mkhize to Brief On Registration Process

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, will brief the media on the 2018 tertiary registration process.

The briefing, to be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) headquarters in Tshwane at 11am, will come just a few hours before Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the pass rate for the matric class of 2017.

The briefing will be broadcast live on SABC 1 at 6pm and will be preceded by a technical briefing at 4pm.

Individual results for matric learners will be made available on Friday, 5 January at the school or centre where they wrote their exams. Their partial results will be made available on the department's website.

A total of 634 527 full-time and 168 109 part-time candidates were registered to write the exams.