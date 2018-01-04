Liberia: Two Liberians Nabbed in Philippines for Alleged Currency Manipulation

Monrovia — A Philippines television has reported that two Liberians have been arrested in that country in connection with currency manipulation.

Abraham Victor alias George and Harry Shane Tennessee were arrested following a special action operative by the Philippines National Bureau of Investigation.

According to the report, the duo was caught in an entrapment operation in the capital, Manila.

The two reportedly extorted money from a Korean national who filed a complaint after he was asked to pay US$10,000.00.

Special Action Unit of NBI, Atty. Joel Tuviera, said the duo entered into a transaction scam making paper into US dollars.

The local intelligent arms weren't convinced of their defense when they were interrogated. The NBI said US$90,000 was in the luggage containing green pieces of paper cut into bill size pieces.

The country's local intelligent arm said they received complaints of the "budah -budah" operation before the holiday.

According to the Philippines Television the NBI wasn't convinced and doubted their motive living in the Philippines.

The two are facing swindling and estafa charges.

Meanwhile, the NBI has warned citizens to be weary of such offers and avoid transacting with suspicious persons to prevent the loss of hard earned cash and investments.

It can be recalled that in August 2017, Cassell Anthony Kuoh, aka "Tim Borrol," was sentenced today to 87 months in prison in the U.S.A in connection with an investment fraud scheme involving gold and diamonds, that defrauded victims of more than $9.5 million, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad, Jr. presided over today's sentencing hearing and ordered Kuoh to pay $16.2 million as restitution. Kuoh will also be subject to deportation proceedings upon the completion of his federal sentence.