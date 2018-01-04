Liberia: The Pro-Poor Government - What It Must Entail

editorial

President-ELECT GEORGE Weah's victory speech delivered on December 29, 2017 was quite a remarkable one, full of assurances, which, when fulfilled would positively change the country's course.

WEAH'S PHENOMENAL VICTORY in the December 26 presidential runoff does not come as a surprise to many in a country where for the past twelve years the citizens have had to pay for the government's wasteful agenda and the luxurious life style of its officials.

UNDER THE OUTGOING UNITY Party led by Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, somehow unconsciously or deliberately in aid of self-importance, government officials institutionalized the practice of enjoying 'comfortable lead' on the shoulders of their compatriots.

THIS PRACTICE BY OUR OWN kith and kin who found themselves at the helm of power created vividly segregation in our society and made government's job more attractive compared to the private sector.

ONE SECT OF PEOPLE FELT they were denied their rightful share of the nation's resources and its spoils, evident by how thousands of supporters of Weah took to the streets in jubilation upon his announcement as winner of the elections.

IN HIM THEY BELIEVE WOULD come a halt to this mind-boggling wasteful spending, particularly when viewed against the backdrop of the numerous challenges facing our nation.

PRESIDENT-ELECT WEAH in appreciation for the votes that brought him to power said he would celebrate Liberians by forming "pro-poor public governance".

"I CAN TRULY SAY THAT THE best way to celebrate all Liberians is to improve their lives through the instruments of pro-poor public governance."

"I DECLARE PUBLICLY TODAY that transforming the lives of all Liberians is a singular mission and focus of my presidency," he asserted.

THIS IS A GOOD PROMISE, but what would Weah's pro-poor government entail?

FIRST OF ALL, WEAH'S CABINET ministers must be people who have the public's trust share in the vision of pro-poor governance. This means they should be officials who recognize outgoing officials exploited the economy through undeserved salaries and benefits. This should be reconciled by the willingness to break away from that regime and modus operandi.

SECOND, THE PRO-POOR government must give Liberia back to Liberians. The avenue must be created for citizens of the land to build their own economy. It's only a person living in utopia would argue that Liberians are in charge. Peeping into stores along Randall Street, Sinkor, even Waterside, you would easily notice foreign nationals behind the counters - they own most of the biggest stores you see around town. Why? They have the capital and easily maneuver through government's bureaucracies.

THERE'S A NEED FOR strong micro-finance institutions that would help vitalize small and medium sized Liberian-owned business compete with the foreign ones.

THIRD, THE GOVERNMENT must decentralize. The government must be taken to the people.

PRESENCE OF THE GOVERNMENT must be felt in every county. Take the government to the people. This initiative was started by the Sirleaf regime; it must be sustained and strengthened. If this is effectively continued by Weah's government, it would help counties generate some level of revenue for self-development.