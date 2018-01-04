Nigeria: Buhari Not Decided Yet On 2019, Says Shittu

Presidency Muhammadu Buhari is yet to decide on whether to run in the 2019 election, reveals Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu.

Shittu who is also the national chairman of the Board of Trustees Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group made the statement after visiting President Buhari at the Aso Villa.

Among other briefings, Shittu came to inform Buhari about the group and his appointment as the head.

"I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land," Shittu told newsmen in Abuja.

Shittu, who described President Buhari as "Saviour" of Nigerians, said the South West Zonal office of the campaign organisation of Buhari-Osinbajo would be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

"Every day, since he came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigeria know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respects.

"These include fighting corruption, insurgency; whether in the North East or the Niger Delta; in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society.

"You will agree with me that today, but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos."

While waiting for Buhari to decide on running, the minister said the president's ardent supporters would continue to pressure him to seek re-election to enable him complete his good works to Nigerians.

He added: "It goes without saying I mean, if you have a child who goes to primary school and does well, proceeds to secondary school, does well, and you keep asking is he going to university?

"By the grace of God, we, his ardent supporters, who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians, would urge him to re-contest.