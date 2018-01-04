Liberia: Weah Warned Against Cdcians Collecting Money and Promising Jobs

A social media blogger and political commentator, Mike Khailelu Jabateh, in a video post on Facebook has warned President-elect George Manneh Weah about what he described as a disturbing trend among some unnamed individuals connected to the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) who are going around collecting money from some current officials and promising that they would convince Weah to let them maintain their jobs.

A visually upset Jabateh said while he would not reveal the names of CDC officials who are doing this, he alleged that one Madam Mary Dahn paid U$3,000 and one Freddy Miller also paid U$4,000.

"They paid the money because they were promised to maintain their jobs." However, he did not reveal what government ministry or agency that the two alleged victims are associated with.

Mike Khailelu Jabateh went live on Facebook with his allegations of CDCians extorting money from people wanting to keep their government jobs.

Jabateh also claimed that another victim, which he did not name, paid U$6,000 while another paid U$10,000. He added those paying are already in the employ of the government and they want to maintain their positions.

He warned President-elect George Weah to be mindful of those around him, describing them as 'political criminals' who he should be mindful of. He promised to reveal in the near future, the identities of those who are collecting money.

"Why should people collect money with the promise to help others to maintain their jobs?" he wondered. "If President-elect Weah is not careful about the people around him, I am predicting six months after his inauguration, there will be a serious political conflict in the country."

Jabateh wondered: "Is that the kind of change we are looking for? I see why this country is undeveloped since it declared independence in 1846."

He said it is too soon for people around Weah to be engaging in such a behavior and it shows that they are not patriotic enough to work for the change that Liberians have been yearning for. "Ambassador Weah, if you are not careful, your men around you will destroy you in a second," he stated.

He regretted that while Ambassador Weah is yet to take office, some 'unscrupulous' men around him are already taking advantage of the situation by collecting money and promising others jobs.

CDC officials contacted for comment expressed shock at the revelation and promised to investigate the allegation and make the findings known to the public.