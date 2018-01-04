Liberia: Hassan Darius Ahmed, a Rising Talent in Liberian Football

Hassan Darius Ahmed receives his MVP award from Ben Sanvee during the closing ceremony of the Alphonso Armah Youth Tournament at the ATS. (Photo credit: Anthony Kokoi/Daily Observer.)

Several talents were spotted among the over 150 youth players during the first edition of the Alphonso Armah U15 Youth Tournament at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, with Cece United midfielder Hassan Ahmed being an exceptional standout.

The young midfielder's eye-catching performance earned him a reward, after he was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Ahmed is one of several players at Cece United Football academy with a knack for the game. Ahmed featured for United in all of its matches during the three-day tournament at the ATS. His performance in the midfield, creative distribution of the ball and his one-on-one combination with his teammates was eye-catching during the tournament; and no one has so far doubted his individual performance award.

As one of many kids who are growing up at the academy, Ahmed has been a key factor in the team's lineup as he helped the team emerged winners of three youth competitions held at the ATS.

"I don't know what the future may bring, but I know the best is yet to come." -Hassan Darius Ahmed, MVP Alphonso Armah Youth Tournament

Ahmed has no idea where the future may lead him, but remains optimistic about his future. "No one knows the future, but I know the best is yet to come," Ahmed said.

Ahmed is an admirer of Spanish international and Barcelona central midfielder Andrés Iniesta who is widely considered to be one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest midfielders of all time; he has been chosen in the UEFA Team of the Year six times and has been voted into the FIFA World XI on nine occasions.

Of course, winning the MVP in the tournament wasn't a surprise for Cece United Chief Executive Officer, Pawala Janyan, who said his emerging star deserves some recognition.

"He was rightly rewarded for his performance," Janyan said. "He remains one our top performing and disciplined players since joining the academy. He delivered brilliant performances in the competitions and definitely deserves the MVP award."

Cece United emerging as first winners of the Alphonso Armah U15 Youth Tournament will not only be recorded in history for the team, but will also remembered in Ahmed's football career as a moment that brought him to the spotlight, just as his role model Iniesta burst to the limelight at the age of 12 while playing for Albacete Balompié in a junior seven-a-side tournament in Albacete after he attracted the attention of scouts from clubs around Spain.