4 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Des Van Rooyen On Passing of Morena E Moholo Thokoana Mopeli of the Bakoena

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, (CoGTA), has learned with sadness of the passing of Morena e Moholo Thokoana Mopeli of the Bakoena from the Free State Province on 02 December 2017.

Death is in many instances called a cruel and heartless enemy as it takes those who are dear to us. Little did we know that death will rob us earlier of the visionary leader, Morena e Moholo Thokoana Mopeli from whom much was still expected.

Knowing and understanding pain that death leaves behind at some time or another, Minister van Rooyen extended his sympathies to all who will need fortitude and courage to come to terms with their grief over the passing of Morena e Moholo.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to all members of the Royal Family, the Free State Provincial Government and the entire Bakoena who are engulfed by grief due to the untimely passing of Morena Thokoana", said Minister Des van Rooyen.

Morena e Moholo was an admired, revered leader and servant of the people. As CoGTA, we are proud to have worked with such a great leader who served his community with diligence and contributed to their growth and development. For such dedication and selflessness in service of his people, Morena Thokoana will forever be remembered with great respect and admiration.

The wise leadership and graciousness of Morena Thokoana will be remembered forever. It was under his guidance and leadership that the Bakoena ba Mopeli documented their history. The Bakoena launched their Customary Law of Succession and Genealogy book on 25 September 2017 and that event still remain an important milestone in the traditional leadership sector in South Africa.

Minister indicated that government will continue to support the bereaved royal family and the entire Bakoena in this trying period. "May his soul rest in Peace", said Minister

Issued by: Department of Traditional Affairs

South Africa

Multiple Deaths Reported After Train Crash

Four people have been killed and scores injured in a train crash in South Africa's Free State province. The cause of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.