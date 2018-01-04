Namibia: Keetmanshoop Mayor Reflects On 2017

interview

IN HER year-end interview with The Namibian, Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne opened up about the rift between her and some senior managers over her alleged interference in administrative matters, and discussed plans for this year as well as the future growth of the town.

The Namibian: What is your most significant achievement so far as mayor to improve the lives of the community of Keetmanshoop?

The biggest achievements of my council are not only tangible, but visible for all to see and judge. I do not think any previous council has achieved housing development of the magnitude and at the pace which my council has done in its short tenure. Admittedly, the housing backlog remains huge, but my council is making great strides in the provision of housing.

My council also successfully developed a holistic structural plan for the next 15 to 20 years, taking into account the trend analysis and needs analysis done by our town planners. This project is aimed at proclaiming additional land to respond to the demand for erven and houses.

My council has also launched the first strategic plan, which will serve as a guiding tool for five years. The credit control policy, which in some respects was seen as rigid, was reviewed and approved.

What can be done to make the lives of the community better regarding employment?

Employment creation cannot be left alone for governance structures such as local authorities to address. It is critical that the private sector comes on board. As for my council, we're geared towards creating a conducive environment to attract investments. My council has also allocated sizeable land to private developers with conditions, amongst others that local people be employed. Taking into consideration the high levels of unemployment and poverty, my council has taken a decision and gives 100% discount on basic charges, 60% discount on sewer charges, and 50% discount on refuse removal charges to senior citizens.

What are you planning for this year?

As a council, we plan to continue our mandate, and develop our town. We, therefore, require that the administrators put their shoulders to the wheel. We have taken many decisions last year, but many such decisions lacked implementation. Therefore, this year will in my view be a year of action, a year of the implementation of council decisions.

What do you hope you can get done with this council over the next two years?

If I list what I hope to get done with this council during the remainder of our mandate, the list will be endless. However, among our priorities is the issue of outstanding debt. Although we have appointed a debt management company which has collected about N$11 million, there seems to be a communication gap between the debt collectors and the council administrators. It is critical that money owed to council be collected and ploughed back into the communities through, among others, the construction of roads, servicing of plots, the betterment of existing roads, housing developments, etc.

If you could give yourself a grade for 2017 as mayor, how would you grade yourself, and why?

I would grade myself 7 out of 10, leaving room for improvement. I'm satisfied with the achievements of my council, although we need to up performances in several departments. Owing to the commitment of my council to develop this town, physical developments are taking place.

There have been some heated interactions between you and some senior officials about you interfering in council's administrative matters. What is your take on allegations of meddling in administrative matters?

The narrative that I or any council member interferes in administrative matters needs to be clarified. As an elected leader described in the legislation governing local authorities as the head of the institution, how can I interfere? We know what project cycles entail, and if I as an elected councillor after a policy decision has been taken, do a follow-up and/or monitor, how can that be interference? Interfering in administrative matters is an accusation raised by officials who are mischievous in their tasks of implementation. More so, how can I as an elected leader take a decision and see that the decision has not been implemented, and sit quietly? If I do that, I will be miserably failing the electorate. Why are there heated interactions between myself and some senior officials? The answer is simple: someone lacks discipline. There cannot be heated communications between an elected leader and an appointed official; but as you correctly say, there has been. It is one of the things my council will seriously address, and if needs be, take drastic action this year.

My council will not tolerate indiscipline, irrespective of how senior an official is.

Your CEO on several occasions in the media confirmed that the town was experiencing cash flow problems. How would you describe the council's financial situation?

It is no secret that my council does not do very well financially, but financial troubles are not unique to the Keetmanshoop council. The recent financial reports presented to council, however, reflect a bit of improvement. Also, given the property sales recorded, I'm confident that the financial position of the council will change for the better. You're therefore welcome to ask me the same question next year, and I'm sure that I will respond to you all smiles.

What drew you into politics?

Being a daughter of the late Anna Hanse, I would not say something has drawn me into politics. I was born in a house of activism and politics. My mother was until her last days on this earth (may her soul rest in peace) an activist and a politician, and I have drawn motivation from her courage in tackling issues of community concerns, and following Swapo's political ideology.

How does it feel being mayor?

Being a mayor is an honour for me, but it comes with many challenges.

Sometimes when you do what you think is the right thing, for example, taking administrators to task, you're seen as interfering in administrative matters.

Well, many appreciate what I do as a mayor, while many give advice where they think such advice is needed, and I value that greatly. Nonetheless, I enjoy my role as a mayor, and therefore sincerely thank the Swapo leadership and my fellow councillors for entrusting me with that role.

What does the start of a new year mean for a mayor?

A new year means new challenges, new opportunities.

A new year creates possibilities for exploring new ideas to arrest and/or eradicate the scourge of poverty.