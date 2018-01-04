Namibia: We Must Have a Strategy - Shaanika

NAMIBIAN ambassador to Cuba, Jerobeam Shaanika said local educational institutions and professional councils must come up with a 'strategy' to utilise scholarships offered by foreign countries to train professionals.

He made the remarks during the third session of the Namibia-Cuba joint working group meeting in Windhoek late last month.

The meeting discussed possible collaborations in areas of economic development such as education, agriculture and the health sector.

Shaanika said Namibian educational and professional institutions must guide students on which universities and courses to take to harvest qualified professionals who will make an impact in the development of the country.

"When we send these students to go and study outside the country, we expect them to come and plough back the skills they acquired towards our country's economic development," he observed.

There have been claims that several students educated abroad rarely meet the Namibian Qualifications Authority requirements, and resultantly find themselves unemployed.

The Namibian reported in October 2017 that 54 graduate doctors who studied in Russia, China, Cuba and Ukraine failed a mandatory examination to test their competency. The 54 were not allowed to practise medicine in the country.

They also claimed that some of the curricula offered by foreign universities are not aligned with the working environment in Namibia.

The ambassador added that local institutions must play a role in identifying universities which have programmes that can answer to the Namibian development agenda.

"It is up to us Namibians to make sure that when we send students to anywhere in the world, we know what we want from those students after they have completed their studies," he noted.

Shaanika said when drafting (scholarship) bilateral agreements with other countries, the government must also "make sure it accommodates all expectations" to cater for students who study under those scholarships.

"If our standards institutions do not recognise certain fundamentals, it is our responsibility to be able to pinpoint those issues so that we protect the students.

We have professional bodies, such as the Health Professions Council, the Engineering Council, the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) and local universities. They must pay attention to this fundamental so that when the students graduate and come back, they would be able to be registered," he continued.

The higher education ministry's permanent secretary, Alfred van Kent, also warned parents in December to refrain from sending their children abroad to study at "bogus universities" which do not meet the standards recognised by the NQA.

He said the ministry has also taken note of several "bogus universities" abroad which take in students although they do not meet the requirements, "which makes it difficult to secure funding".

"That is why we are saying some of the students who did not do well in high schools must go for vocational training education," Van Kent said.